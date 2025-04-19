Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Won't start vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Knecht is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers rested most of their regulars for the regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers on April 13, so Knecht enjoyed a sizable uptick in minutes in that matchup, but that won't be the case in this postseason opener. The rookie out of Tennessee can add some much-needed floor spacing on offense, but his fantasy upside will be severely limited due to his bench role.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now