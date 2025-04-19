Dalton Knecht News: Won't start vs. Minnesota
Knecht is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers rested most of their regulars for the regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers on April 13, so Knecht enjoyed a sizable uptick in minutes in that matchup, but that won't be the case in this postseason opener. The rookie out of Tennessee can add some much-needed floor spacing on offense, but his fantasy upside will be severely limited due to his bench role.
