Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Lillard (groin) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Lillard was initially carrying a questionable tag after missing Monday's game against the Thunder, but there's a good chance he was just getting some maintenance for the second leg of that back-to-back set. With Lillard expected back in the lineup, Ryan Rollins will likely shift back to the bench for Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
