Damian Lillard Injury: Expected to play
Lillard (groin) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Lillard was initially carrying a questionable tag after missing Monday's game against the Thunder, but there's a good chance he was just getting some maintenance for the second leg of that back-to-back set. With Lillard expected back in the lineup, Ryan Rollins will likely shift back to the bench for Milwaukee.
