Damian Lillard Injury: Expected to return Monday

Lillard (concussion) is probable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard has missed three straight games due to a concussion but is expected to make his return Monday. He's played at least 32 minutes in each of his appearances this season but may face some limitations following a week off. Lillard has scored at least 30 points five times this season but also has four games with 21 or fewer points.