Damian Lillard Injury: Expected to return Monday
Lillard (concussion) is probable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard has missed three straight games due to a concussion but is expected to make his return Monday. He's played at least 32 minutes in each of his appearances this season but may face some limitations following a week off. Lillard has scored at least 30 points five times this season but also has four games with 21 or fewer points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now