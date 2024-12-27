Damian Lillard Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Lillard (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bulls.

Lillard is in jeopardy of missing his fifth consecutive outing while he deals with an illness, though the questionable tag suggests he is trending in the right direction. If the superstar is sidelined once again, Ryan Rollins and AJ Green are candidates for increased roles, with Delon Wright likely to see an uptick in playing time off the bench.