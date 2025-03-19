Damian Lillard Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Lillard is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right groin soreness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard has appeared in each of the Bucks' last 13 games, averaging 23.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes per contest. He's now been listed as probable ahead of each of the past five contests due to the groin issue, so Lillard could be due for a game off soon, even though he's expected to play Thursday.