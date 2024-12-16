Damian Lillard Injury: Misses practice Monday
Lillard (undisclosed) did not practice Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Coach Doc Rivers called Lillard's absence "precautionary," but fantasy managers will need to wait for the official injury report to learn what the guard is battling. For now, fantasy managers should operate under the assumption that Lillard will play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Final against the Thunder.
