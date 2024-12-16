Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Misses practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Lillard (undisclosed) did not practice Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Coach Doc Rivers called Lillard's absence "precautionary," but fantasy managers will need to wait for the official injury report to learn what the guard is battling. For now, fantasy managers should operate under the assumption that Lillard will play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Final against the Thunder.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
