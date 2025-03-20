Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Not expected to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Lillard (groin) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard was initially added to the injury report as probable, but he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day Thursday and is now being considered unlikely to suit up. Assuming he's ruled out closer to tipoff, Kevin Porter and AJ Green would be in line for more chances in the frontcourt.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
