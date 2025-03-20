Damian Lillard Injury: Not expected to go Thursday
Lillard (groin) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard was initially added to the injury report as probable, but he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day Thursday and is now being considered unlikely to suit up. Assuming he's ruled out closer to tipoff, Kevin Porter and AJ Green would be in line for more chances in the frontcourt.
