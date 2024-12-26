Damian Lillard Injury: Not playing Thursday

Lillard (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard missed two games in a row due to a strained right calf and now will miss a third one due to an illness. The Bucks are at their best when their star guard is on the floor, and to make things even more complicated, Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) won't be available, either. Lillard's next chance to return will come Saturday against the Bulls. In the meantime, expect Delon Wright, AJ Green, and Ryan Rollins to see increased minutes in the backcourt.