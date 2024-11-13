Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Lillard (concussion) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

It's no surprise to see Lillard missing his second game in a row, as he just entered the league's concussion protocol. With Lillard sidelined, AJ Green, Ryan Rollins (shoulder) and Pat Connaughton are candidates to step into larger roles for the Bucks. It remains to be seen if Lillard will be ready for Saturday's contest against the Hornets.

