Damian Lillard Injury: Out Monday due to illness

Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a non-COVID-related illness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard had missed the Bucks' last two games with a right calf strain and was listed as doubtful heading into the day. While his absence Monday for a third straight game doesn't come as a surprise, the illness may be more responsible for him sitting out Monday than the calf injury. In any case, with Lillard out for another game, the Bucks will likely turn to Ryan Rollins and Delon Wright to cover most of the minutes at point guard.