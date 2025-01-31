Damian Lillard Injury: Probable Friday
Lillard is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left groin soreness.
Lillard was a late addition to the injury report but should suit up barring any setbacks prior to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET. The superstar hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 26, and in 14 appearances in January, he has averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals in 36.5 minutes per contest.
