Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Probable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 8:42am

Lillard is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left groin soreness.

Lillard was a late addition to the injury report but should suit up barring any setbacks prior to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET. The superstar hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 26, and in 14 appearances in January, he has averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals in 36.5 minutes per contest.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
