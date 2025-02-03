Damian Lillard Injury: Questionable for Monday
Lillard is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder with left groin soreness.
For the second leg of this back-to-back set, the Bucks could be very shorthanded -- Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (rest) have been ruled out, Bobby Portis (personal) is doubtful and Brook Lopez (back) is carrying a questionable tag. If Lillard ends up sitting, Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Gary Trent and Delon Wright would be candidates to soak up additional minutes.
