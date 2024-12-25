Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 4:47pm

Lillard (calf/illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Lillard missed two straight games due to a right calf strain and was unlikely to play Monday due to the injury but was ultimately ruled out due to an illness. He's not listed on the Bucks' injury report with a calf issue, just the illness, so it appears the superstar point guard is trending in the right direction. However, if he's sidelined, Ryan Rollins, AJ Green and Delon Wright would be candidates for increased roles again.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
