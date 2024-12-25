Damian Lillard Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Lillard (calf/illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Lillard missed two straight games due to a right calf strain and was unlikely to play Monday due to the injury but was ultimately ruled out due to an illness. He's not listed on the Bucks' injury report with a calf issue, just the illness, so it appears the superstar point guard is trending in the right direction. However, if he's sidelined, Ryan Rollins, AJ Green and Delon Wright would be candidates for increased roles again.