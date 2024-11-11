Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Lillard has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors after entering the league's concussion protocol, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Lillard logged 36 minutes in Sunday's 113-107 loss to the Celtics, but he evidently suffered a head injury at some point along the way. Look for AJ Green, Ryan Rollins and Pat Connaughton to pick up the slack until Lillard passes through the league's concussion protocol.

