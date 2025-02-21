Damian Lillard Injury: Sitting out Friday

Lillard has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards due to right hamstring injury management.

After struggling with his shot during Thursday's win over the Clippers, Lillard will take a seat for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set as he continues to manage a lingering hamstring injury. Lillard's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Miami, while Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent and Kevin Porter are all candidates for increased roles against Washington.