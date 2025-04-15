Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Will miss Game 1 vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 9:57am

Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Despite making "significant progress" with his blood clot issue, Lillard will not play in Game 1 in Indiana. The superstar guard will continue to increase basketball activity this week and is expected to return at some point during the NBA playoffs, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Ryan Rollins (shoulder) and Kevin Porter (wrist) will likely continue to see more time on the floor during Lillard's absence.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
