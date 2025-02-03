Damian Lillard Injury: Will not play Monday

Lillard (groin) will not play Monday against the Thunder.

The Bucks will be very shorthanded against the Thunder, as Lillard joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (rest) on the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Lillard on the shelf, the Bucks could turn to several players to soak up some minutes and that includes Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Gary Trent and Delon Wright.