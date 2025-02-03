Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Will not play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Lillard (groin) will not play Monday against the Thunder.

The Bucks will be very shorthanded against the Thunder, as Lillard joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (rest) on the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Lillard on the shelf, the Bucks could turn to several players to soak up some minutes and that includes Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Gary Trent and Delon Wright.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now