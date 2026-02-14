Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Wins 3-Point Contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 3:20pm

Lillard (Achilles) defeated Devin Booker (ankle) and Kon Knueppel in the final round of Saturday's 2026 State Farm 3-Point Contest, taking home his third title.

After losing to Tyler Herro (ribs) in 2025, Lillard won his third 3-Point Contest in four years. He's now tied with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges for the most 3-Point Contest wins in NBA history. The star point guard posted 27 points in the first round and 29 in the second, when he beat Booker by two and Knueppel by 12. Lillard knocked down seven of his final 10 shots in Round 2 and made one shot from the logo. The 35-year-old is still recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon he sustained with the Bucks in the opening round of the playoffs last season, and he'll aim to return to action for Portland by the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers
