Damian Lillard News: Available with restrictions

Lillard (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Justin Garcia of the Locked On Bucks podcast reports, although head coach Doc Rivers stated that he'll have a minutes restriction.

Despite the minutes restriction, having Lillard back is a huge boost for the Bucks. The star floor general is averaging 29.6 points, 9.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of February.