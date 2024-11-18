Damian Lillard News: Delivers game winner in return

Lillard (concussion) played 36 minutes and finished with 18 points (6-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in Monday's 101-100 win over the Rockets.

Lillard was cleared to return to the Milwaukee lineup following a three-game absence while he was in concussion protocol. Though he was rusty from the field and came up empty from three-point range for the third time in 11 appearances on the season, Lillard came through in the clutch. With the clock winding down on the Bucks' final possession, Lillard weaved around multiple defenders and found an opening for the go-ahead layup with 3.2 seconds remaining. He also collected four of his 10 assists in the final quarter and committed just two turnovers on the night.