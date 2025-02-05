Damian Lillard News: Dishes 12 dimes in Wednesday's win

Lillard registered 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Hornets.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo scratched late due to left calf soreness, Lillard and the returning Bobby Portis spearheaded the Bucks' offense in Wednesday's victory. Lillard was able to get to the charity stripe for a game-high nine times while logging 12 assists for the fourth time this season. Since the beginning of January, Lillard has averaged 25.0 points, 7.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 36.3 minutes per game.