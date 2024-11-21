Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Lillard totaled 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-106 victory over Chicago.

Lillard had a rough shooting display from beyond the arc, but the efficiency woes can be overlooked as he still posted a double-double. The star floor general has two double-doubles this season, and both have come in his last two outings since returning from a three-game absence due to a concussion.

