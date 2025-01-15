Damian Lillard News: Drills five threes in victory

Lillard finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-115 win over the Kings.

Lillard bounced back from a Sunday's lukewarm shooting night against the Knicks. He's has a productive start to 2025, averaging 23.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals over seven games in January.