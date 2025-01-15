Damian Lillard News: Drills five threes in victory
Lillard finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-115 win over the Kings.
Lillard bounced back from a Sunday's lukewarm shooting night against the Knicks. He's has a productive start to 2025, averaging 23.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals over seven games in January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now