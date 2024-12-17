Damian Lillard News: Drops 23 points in NBA Cup victory

Lillard amassed 23 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 97-81 NBA Cup Championship win over the Thunder.

The superstar led the Bucks in three-pointers made while logging the second-highest scoring mark of the game, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (26 points). Lillard posted his 18th matchup with 20 or more points Tuesday, and he has made five-plus shots from beyond the arc in nine outings this season. Over his last 10 regular-season appearances, the veteran point guard has averaged 26.8 points, 8.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from downtown in 37.1 minutes per contest.