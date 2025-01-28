Damian Lillard News: Explodes for 35 points Monday
Lillard racked up 35 points (14-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 41 minutes during Monday's 125-110 victory over Utah.
Lillard was coming off a 29-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the loss to the Clippers on Saturday, and he built off that performance to deliver his fourth-best scoring mark of the campaign in 2024-25. The star flor general has been on a roll of late with six straight games of at least 25 points, averaging 29.0 points and shooting 50.5 percent from the floor over that stretch.
