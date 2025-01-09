Damian Lillard News: Extends solid stretch of play

Lillard registered 26 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 victory over the Spurs.

Lillard surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth time across his last six outings since returning from a four-game absence in late December due to a calf issue and an illness. The star floor general is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in that six-game span.