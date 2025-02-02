Damian Lillard News: Finally cools down in loss

Lillard (groin) racked up 15 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

After scoring at least 20 points in 13 consecutive games, Lillard finally cooled off while playing through a groin injury Sunday. However, the superstar guard did distribute a team-high nine assists to help offset a poor shooting night. Despite Sunday's hiccup, Lillard is still averaging a strong 25.1 points, 7.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.1 three-pointers over his last nine games.