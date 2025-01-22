Damian Lillard News: Game against Pelicans postponed
The NBA announced that Wednesday's game between the Bucks and Pelicans has been postponed.
Due to extreme weather conditions in New Orleans, the NBA had no choice but to postpone this game. The reschedule date has yet to be announced, however. The Bucks are scheduled to host Miami on Thursday, but NBA reporter Chris Haynes has noted that there is some concern about the team being able to depart on time from New Orleans.
