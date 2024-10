Lillard (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the 76ers.

As expected, Lillard is good to go for the regular season after resting during the Bucks' preseason finale. By his standards, the veteran didn't have the best statistical season during his first year with the Bucks, but he still averaged 24.3 points and 7.0 assists across 35.3 minutes per game.