Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Good to go vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 3:24pm

Lillard (concussion) is available for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard will make his return Monday from a three-game absence while in the league's concussion protocols. Lillard's return means Delon Wright will retreat to the bench, however the latter could still see meaningful minutes in a reserve role if the Bucks limit Lillard's playing time in his return.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
