Damian Lillard News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 2:44pm

Lillard (groin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Lillard has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up after sitting out Monday's loss to the Thunder, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Over his last 16 appearances, Lillard has averaged 24.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes per game.

