Damian Lillard News: Leads Milwaukee in loss

Lillard accumulated 33 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 17-18 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-108 loss to Boston.

The superstar led the Bucks in scoring with Giannis Antetokounmpo (30) following close behind. However, Lillard struggled from three-point range once again, and he has shot only 6-for-27 from deep in the club's last three regular-season outings. The All-Star has posted 30-plus points in two of the Bucks' four matchups this year, though his shooting woes from beyond the arc are a cause for concern as Milwaukee falls to 1-3 on the season.