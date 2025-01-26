Damian Lillard News: Logs triple-souble in loss

Lillard closed Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Clippers with 29 points (6-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.

Standout games from Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo weren't enough to keep Milwaukee's winning streak going. Lillard has been tantalizingly close to triple-double territory several times this season, but he found enough rebounds to earn his first hat trick of the season. Lillard is enjoying an excellent stretch in January, averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 12 appearances.