Damian Lillard News: Nearly double-doubles

Lillard had 28 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 win over the Magic.

The Bucks have turned their season around, going 9-2 in their last 11 games. Lillard has been instrumental during this turnaround, averaging 25.5 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.5 three-pointers on 46.3 percent shooting in that span.