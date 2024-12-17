Damian Lillard News: Playing in NBA Cup Final

Lillard (calf) is available and will play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Thunder, head coach Doc Rivers told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.

Lillard didn't practice Monday due to precautionary reasons, but his availability for this game isn't surprising since he had stated he was going to play. Lillard has been on a roll of late and has scored at least 25 points in all but one of his previous nine games, averaging 27.1 points, 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in that span.