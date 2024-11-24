Damian Lillard News: Pops for 31 against Charlotte

Lillard ended Saturday's 125-119 victory over the Hornets with 31 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

The veteran point guard saw his streak of games with double-digit assists end at three, but Lillard compensated by reaching 30 points for the first time since Nov. 7. While a concussion cost him a few games earlier this month, Lillard has otherwise had a strong start to the season, averaging 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals over 14 contests, and he has room to improve those numbers further -- his 32.0 percent shooting from three-point range would be a career low.