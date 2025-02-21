Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Rough shooting in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 6:40pm

Lillard (hamstring) produced 15 points (2-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Clippers.

After missing the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 12 in Minnesota due to a right hamstring strain, Lillard operated with a light playing-time restriction in his return to action Thursday. The star guard excelled at the charity stripe, but his rough shooting from downtown and two-point range took a bigger scoring night off the table. It's unclear if Lillard will be available for Friday's game against the Wizards, but even if the Bucks choose not to rest him, he'll likely still be operating with a minute restriction.

