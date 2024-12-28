Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard News: Set to play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Lillard (calf, illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Bulls, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Lillard has missed Milwaukee's last four contests due to a calf injury and illness but is now set to suit up Saturday. The star guard should reclaim his starting spot from Ryan Rollins. Lillard is averaging 26.8 points, 8.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 37.1 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.

