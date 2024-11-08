Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard News: Sizzles with 34 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Lillard ended Thursday's 123-100 victory over the Jazz with 34 points (12-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 37 minutes.

Lillard led the way with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup as the Bucks sealed a decisive win against the Jazz. Lillard is in the midst of an excellent scoring streak, averaging 37.0 points, 7.7 assists. 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the past three games.

