Damian Lillard News: Struggles from deep vs. Nets

Lillard ended Sunday's 115-102 loss to Brooklyn with 21 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes.

Lillard was the Bucks' second-leading scorer Sunday behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (22), but the former struggled from deep as he missed all but one of his seven three-point attempts. Lillard has gone 10-for-31 from three over the first three games of the regular season, and over that span he is averaging 26.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds over 35.3 minutes per game.