Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Struggles from deep vs. Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Lillard ended Sunday's 115-102 loss to Brooklyn with 21 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes.

Lillard was the Bucks' second-leading scorer Sunday behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (22), but the former struggled from deep as he missed all but one of his seven three-point attempts. Lillard has gone 10-for-31 from three over the first three games of the regular season, and over that span he is averaging 26.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds over 35.3 minutes per game.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
