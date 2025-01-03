Damian Lillard News: Struggles from floor Thursday

Lillard produced 23 points (6-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Nets.

Lillard missed four straight games between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26 due to a calf problem and an illness, and the star floor general has struggled to get back on track since returning to the hardwood on Dec. 28. Since returning on the 116-111 loss to the Bulls, Lillard has averaged 20.3 points and 7.7 assists per game in his last three games, but he's shooting 32,1 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from deep in that stretch.