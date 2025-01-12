Damian Lillard News: Struggles from outside in loss

Lillard recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 140-106 loss to the Knicks.

The star point guard finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points) in the blowout loss. Lillard was also fairly efficient from the field, logging his 23rd 20-plus-point outing through 30 regular-season appearances. However, the veteran struggled from beyond the arc, and in seven outings following a four-game absence due to an illness, he has shot 35.8 percent from three-point range.