Damian Lillard News: Team-high 31 points Friday
Lillard tallied 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Friday's 111-105 loss to Boston.
Lillard played a game-high 40 minutes Friday as he and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 61 points in a losing effort. Lillard has scored at least 24 points in seven straight games and has connected on at least four three-point attempts in five straight contests. The superstar guard is averaging 26.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 36.1 minutes per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now