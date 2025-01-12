Damian Lillard News: Will play Sunday
Lillard (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Lillard has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in an eighth consecutive contest after missing a four-game stretch at the end of December. The superstar point guard is coming off a 29-point, seven-assist performance during a 109-106 win over the Magic on Friday.
