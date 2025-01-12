Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 10:39am

Lillard (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Lillard has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in an eighth consecutive contest after missing a four-game stretch at the end of December. The superstar point guard is coming off a 29-point, seven-assist performance during a 109-106 win over the Magic on Friday.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
