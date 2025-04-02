Damion Baugh Injury: Heads back to locker room

Baugh was carried back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Specifics regarding Baugh's injury are unknown, but he appeared to be in significant pain. The two-way player had been called up for Wednesday's game to provide the injury-plagued Hornets some backcourt depth. It's unclear if he'll be able to return, but look for KJ Simpson and Josh Okogie to see more minutes while Baugh is off the floor.