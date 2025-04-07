Fantasy Basketball
Damion Baugh headshot

Damion Baugh Injury: Remains out against Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Baugh (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Tuesday will mark a 13th absence in Charlotte's last 15 games due to a hip injury for Baugh, who can be tentatively labeled doubtful ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors. More playing time will be available to KJ Simpson and Nick Smith in the Hornets' backcourt as long as Baugh remains sidelined.

Damion Baugh
Charlotte Hornets
