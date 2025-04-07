Damion Baugh Injury: Remains out against Memphis

Baugh (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Tuesday will mark a 13th absence in Charlotte's last 15 games due to a hip injury for Baugh, who can be tentatively labeled doubtful ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors. More playing time will be available to KJ Simpson and Nick Smith in the Hornets' backcourt as long as Baugh remains sidelined.