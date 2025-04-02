Fantasy Basketball
Damion Baugh headshot

Damion Baugh Injury: Sustains injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Baugh exited Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the Pacers due to an undisclosed injury and did not return. He finished the game with two points (1-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes.

Baugh went airborne and landed on the hardwood in significant pain before being carried off the floor into the locker room. Injury specifics are unknown at this point, but his next chance to play will be Friday against Sacramento. Considering the Hornets' backcourt is littered with injuries, Baugh has plenty of opportunities for minutes when healthy.

Damion Baugh
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
