Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damion Baugh headshot

Damion Baugh News: Delivers 12 assists in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Baugh notched six points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, 12 assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Baugh had a rough shooting performance and didn't do much across the board outside of his high assist totals, but that outstanding playmaking ability allowed him to shine despite the loss. Baugh is averaging 9.9 assists per game in the regular season and has dished out double-digit dimes in six of his 12 appearances.

Damion Baugh
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now