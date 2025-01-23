Damion Baugh News: Delivers 12 assists in G League

Baugh notched six points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, 12 assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Baugh had a rough shooting performance and didn't do much across the board outside of his high assist totals, but that outstanding playmaking ability allowed him to shine despite the loss. Baugh is averaging 9.9 assists per game in the regular season and has dished out double-digit dimes in six of his 12 appearances.