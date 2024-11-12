Damion Baugh News: Dishes out 13 dimes off bench

Baugh recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 win over the G League's Long Island Nets.

Baugh was waived by the Knicks in October and is now set to be a large part of their G League affiliate's rotation. In Tuesday's win, he posted a team-high 13 assists to just two turnovers while coming off the bench.