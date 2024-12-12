Fantasy Basketball
Damion Baugh

Damion Baugh News: Efficient off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Baugh logged 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), nine eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and a block across 24 minutes Wednesday during Westchester's 118-107 win over College Park.

Baugh led Westchester in both assists and steals despite coming off the bench Wednesday. He also had an efficient shooting performance, connecting on 77.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 100.0 percent of his three-point tries.

Damion Baugh
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
